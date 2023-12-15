Very happy for Bobby, but didn't like certain things in ‘Animal’: Sunny Deol

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Sunny Deol says he is happy with the praise his brother Bobby is receiving for his performance in "Animal", even though he didn't like certain things in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed movie.

The Ranbir Kapoor-led film, a crime drama set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between a father and a son, has turned out to be a mega success at the box office since its release in theatres on December 1.

Though the movie received polarising reviews, Bobby's performance as Abrar Haque, the archenemy of Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh, has been lauded by both critics and fans.

"I'm so happy, I'm really very happy for Bobby. I've seen 'Animal', I liked it, it is nice. There are certain things that I did not like, which I don't like in many films including my own.

"But that's as a person. I have the right to like or not like, but in totality, it is a nice film. The music is very good and that goes hand in glove with the sequences. Bobby is Bobby, he is always Bobby, but now he is Lord Bobby,” Sunny told PTI.

The actor, however, did not elaborate on the things he didn't like about the movie, which has drawn criticism for its graphic content, extreme violence, and treatment of female characters.

Sunny believes no film is without flaws and every director has a vision for a movie.

“There's nothing that I have not liked. Har film mein apni khamiya hoti hai (Every film has its flaws) but that's the way the director sees the film. So, me not liking it is not the reason that the person is not good at his job. That’s his vision and the way he wants to emote, that's the way he sees the world and relationship," he added.

"Animal" has so far grossed over Rs 784 crore in global box office collections since its release.

Asked if he would ever play a villainous character like Bobby's in “Animal”, Sunny says it might contradict his on-screen persona of playing heroic figures in movies such as "Ghayal", "Border", "Hero" and "Gadar" franchise.

“First and foremost, I don't know if anybody will want me to play that. Secondly, the kind of image which I've created over the years, (it) is going against it... But on the other note, I don’t think it will be accepted.” "Animal" also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar for T-Series, Murad Khetani for Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga for Bhadrakali Pictures. PTI

