Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko dies of heart attack in Kolkata





Indian pop icon Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Uthup died of a heart attack in Kolkata on Monday (July 8), the family said.

Jani, 78, complained of discomfort while watching TV at their residence. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead, they said.

A massive cardiac arrest was the trigger for the death, they added. Usha's second husband Jani was associated with the tea plantation sector. They first met at the iconic Trincas in the early '70s.

Jani Uthup is survived by Usha, their son, and daughter.

Jani's last rites were performed on Tuesday in Kolkata. His daughter Anjali Uthup paid tribute to her late father on Instagram writing, “Appa… gone too soon… but as stylishly as you lived… most handsome man in the world… we love you a true gentleman and Lawrencian to the core and the finest Tea Taster.”





Jani-Usha love story

Usha was already married when she met Jani for the first time at the legendary Trincas in then Calcutta. In her biography, Vikas Kumar Jha’s 2022 book ‘The Queen of Indian Pop: The Authorised Biography of Usha Uthup,’ Jani openly confessed his love for Usha Uthup to her husband. After a turbulent period, Usha divorced her husband and married Jani.

Usha Uthup was honoured with the Padma Bhushan on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, January 25, this year.



