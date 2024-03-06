Udhayanidhi Stalin bought her a house in Dubai? What actor Nivetha Pethuraj says

Actor Nivetha Pethuraj, who has acted in Telugu and Tamil films, has reacted to “false news” circulating about “money being lavishly spent” on her.

Nivetha took to her X (Twitter) account on Tuesday (March 5) to state that she and her family have been “under extreme stress” for a few days over the “false news”.

Who spoke about 'Dubai house'?

YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar, in a video, had claimed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son and state sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had bought Nivetha a house in Dubai.

There were also reports on social media that claimed Chennai was hosting a Formula 4 night race because of Nivetha, who is a certified car racer. With regard to this, she clarified that she did not know that such a race was happening in Chennai and said racing was her passion for over a decade.

What Nivetha wrote on X

In her post on X, Nivetha, who has acted in movies like ‘Tik Tik Tik’, ‘Sangathamizhan’, ‘Oru Naal Koothu’, did not take any names, and wrote, “Lately there has been false news circulating about money being lavishly spent on me. I kept quiet because I thought people who are speaking about this will have some humanity to verify the information they receive before mindlessly spoiling a girl’s life.”

“My family and I have been under extreme stress since few days. Please think before spreading such false news. I come from a very dignified family. I have been financially independent and stable since the age 16. My family still resides in Dubai. We’ve been in Dubai for over 20 years,” she added.

Further, she said she is “never greedy” for work or money. “Even in the movie industry, I have never ever asked any producer or director or hero to cast me or give me movie opportunities. I have done over 20 films and it was all that found me. I was and never will be greedy for work or money.”

Actor says won't take legal action

Nivetha said she leads a “simple life” and after a lot of struggles she is finally in good place “mentally and emotionally”.

“I can confirm that none of the information spoken about me so far is true. We live in a rented house in Dubai since 2002. Also, racing has been my passion since 2013. In fact I had no idea about the races being conducted in Chennai.

“I’m not as important as you are making it look. I lead a very simple life. After facing a lot of struggles in life I’m finally in a good place mentally and emotionally. I want to continue leading a dignified and peaceful life. Just like any other woman in your family would want,” she said.

She concluded her post by requesting journalists to verify the news before publishing it. She also added that she would not taking any legal action.

“I am not taking this up legally because I still believe there’s some humanity left in journalism, that they won’t continue to defame me like this. I request journalists to verify the information you receive before spoiling a family’s reputation and not put our family through any more traumas. I’m very grateful to everyone who voiced out for me. May truth behold,” she signed off.