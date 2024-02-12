TV host Aditya Narayan’s video goes viral after hitting concert-goer with mic

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Singer-TV host Aditya Narayan made headlines on Monday after a purported video of him hitting a concert-goer with a mic, snatching his phone and then tossing it in the air was circulated widely on social media.

Though reports said the incident took place at a college in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, it wasn't immediately clear where and when it happened. There was no response from either the singer or the organisers.

In the video, the veracity of which cannot be ascertained, Aditya is seen performing the song "Aaj ki Raat" from "Don" (2006).

He is the son of singers Udit Narayan and Deepa Jha and is known for his songs "Tattad Tattad" and "Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film "Ram Leela".

Soon after the clip went viral, Aditya began trending on X with many social media users calling out the singer for his alleged misbehaviour.

"That's messed up. The fan should take legal action," said singer Arjun Kanungo.

Added another user, "0.01% famous, 99.99% ATTITUDE." "Who gave him the right to do it????" said one.

As scores of people aired their views on X and other social media platforms, an Instagram user defended Aditya's actions, claiming the audience member was constantly hitting the singer's leg whenever he walked past while performing.

"There's always more than one side to a story. Be careful about what you are shown," they added.

This is not the first time Aditya has made headlines.

In 2017, a video of Narayan caught in a scuffle with airport authorities reportedly over excess baggage went viral on social media. A year later, the singer was arrested after he allegedly rammed his car into an autorickshaw. PTI

