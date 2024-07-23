If there was an award for turning inventive premises into a drag-fest, I’m certain Indian storytellers would be contending for it. In the last decade of Indian streaming, there has been nothing more frustrating than witnessing filmmakers self-sabotage projects that could have otherwise become definitive storytelling. It’s worse than having to sit through shows that resemble a template and underwhelm in their lack of ambition and finesse. Such shows are easy to churn and easier to forget, their existence devoid of any purpose beyond existing for the sake of populating a catalogue.

But then there are shows that have everything going for it; they go beyond convention and sparkle with potential, with premises that look and sound invigorating. Except, they turn out to be a cruel tease when it all comes undone apart in the execution. Puneet Krishna’s Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper — currently streaming on Netflix — is the exact definition of one such show. It’s not that the show doesn’t swing for the fences, but more that Krishna, the creator, co-director, and co-writer, works overtime in ending up as the roadback for all of its aspirations. The fence then turns into a cruel reminder. Subverting the romantic relationship template Spread across nine excruciatingly bloated episodes, Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper puts a racy spin on the proverbial underdog drama. The show follows the making and unmaking of Tribhuvan Mishra (a standout Manav Kaul), an honest, married government employee as he crumbles under the burden of crippling debt and starts moonlighting as a sex-worker to make ends meet in Noida. If the premise wasn’t already rife with comedic potential, the storyline goes out of its way to seal the deal: It just so happens that Bindi (Tilottama Shome), his favourite client, is married to Teeka Ram Jain (Shubhrajyoti Barat), a sweet shop owner who moonlights as a ruthless gangster and a neglectful husband. And so, matters escalate when Teeka Ram and his SRK-loving henchman find out about Mishra and Bindi, forcing the CA Topper to confront moral and emotional dilemmas. Co-directed by Krishna and Amrit Raj Gupta and co-written by Krishna, Sumit Purohit, and Arati Raval and Karan Vyas, the show opens on a high note as it reframes sex as a tender act, observing it from the perspective of female desire and pleasure. (Krishna also co-wrote two seasons of the violent Mirzapur so the reframing here is especially of note.) The romantic relationship between Mishra and his wife Ashoklata (Naina Sareen) is charted cleverly, in terms of disguising their partnership within the contours of the standard middle-class marriage and then subverting that template by turning the gaze deep into their sex life. These portions are filmed with such playful irreverence that it is downright difficult to not burst with excitement at the thought of the many ways the show could climax. Equally rewarding, on the other hand, is Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper charting the loveless relationship between Bindi, a Bollywood fanatic who craves grand gestures of romantic affection, and her husband Teeka, who seems allergic to even the thought of affection. In a way, Bindi and Teeka represent the conventional ideal of marriage, in which the idea of pleasure has long run its expiry date. It’s exactly what makes the Mishra and Ashoklata coupling so unique and watchable: at long last, in Hindi storytelling is a romance that doesn’t only exist in stolen glances and asexual domestic bliss but rather, one that also hinges on passion and pleasure.

The feeling of sameness