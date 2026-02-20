Toxic teaser: Yash’s young avatar steals shows in action-packed promo

After facing criticism for its earlier controversial promo, Yash’s much-anticipated actioner Toxic returns with a hard-hitting teaser packed with stylised violence and retro flair.

Released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, the teaser introduces a brutal underworld ruled by Raya, with visuals and tone reminiscent of the gritty world seen in KGF. Yash’s imposing screen presence once again anchors the narrative, though the teaser keeps the storyline tightly under wraps.

Young Yash reveal fuels speculation

The biggest surprise, however, is the glimpse of Yash in a striking young avatar. The moment hints at a possible face-off between an older Raya and his younger self, adding an intriguing psychological or generational conflict to the gangster setup.

While guns and gangland imagery suggest a sprawling crime saga, the dual appearance of Yash has sparked speculation about the narrative’s deeper layers.

Period saga with star-studded cast

Reportedly spanning 1940s–1970s Goa, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups explores ambition, betrayal and the dark underbelly of power.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Shot in Kannada and English, it will also release in dubbed versions across multiple languages.