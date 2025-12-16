Top 10 Indian stars with massive online following – but SRK's name is not at the top

Can it be possible that 'Stree' actor Shraddha Kapoor commands a bigger fan base than King Khan? Well, it seems it can happen in another dimension – in the digital world to be exact – which sometimes fails to mirror reality.

On Instagram, actor Shraddha Kapoor has notched up 94 million followers, which far outweighs superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 49 million figure on the same platform. A glance at the list of India's most followed celebrities throws up questions on what prompts millions to follow some famous film stars and not others. Is it to do with some sharper online promotion strategies? Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor has a higher count than Indian PM Narender Modi too.

Here is a list of top Indian film celebrities with the highest number of followers on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter):

1. Salman Khan: 118 million followers

Instagram: 72M | X: 42.2M

Salman Khan tops the list with one of the most loyal and mass-driven fan bases in Indian cinema. His dominance across platforms reflects decades of superstardom and unwavering fan commitment. The Dabangg actor remains a leader of the masses, both on and off the internet.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 117 million followers

Instagram: 93.7M | X: 24.7M

Priyanka Chopra’s global career gives her unmatched international visibility among Indian actors. Her massive Instagram following is driven by her crossover appeal, lifestyle content, and Hollywood presence. It comes as no surprise, then, that she rules the roost on this list.

3. Akshay Kumar: 115 million followers

Instagram: 66.6M | X: 44.5M

Akshay Kumar’s strong presence on X sets him apart from his peers. Known for consistent engagement, a sharp PR strategy, and commentary on national issues, he combines digital activity with box-office longevity. His films, often celebrating Indian pride, have naturally given him an edge on the platform.

4. Shraddha Kapoor: 107 million followers

Instagram: 94M | X: 13M

Actor Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram numbers often spark debate about social media stardom. However, the actress, who tasted massive success with the Stree franchise, continues to dominate the digital landscape with a humongous following.

5. Alia Bhatt: 106.8 million followers

Instagram: 86.7M | X: 20.1M

Alia Bhatt’s digital popularity mirrors her rise as one of Hindi cinema’s most bankable stars. Her appeal among younger audiences plays a key role in her impressive social media reach.

6. Deepika Padukone: 104.2 million followers

Instagram: 80.6M | X: 23.6M

Deepika Padukone, who recently sparked a debate around work-life balance in the acting profession, is almost always trending. Her millions of followers reflect both her star power and her carefully curated public image.

7. Shah Rukh Khan: 90 million followers

Instagram: 49M | X: 40M

Despite ranking lower on Instagram than some contemporaries, Shah Rukh Khan’s digital presence is rooted in decades of fandom. His influence transcends platforms and metrics, underscoring how the digital world is not always reflective of reality.

8. Katrina Kaif: 80 million followers

Instagram: 80.4M | X: 1.6 million

Katrina Kaif’s enormous Instagram following contrasts with her minimal presence on X. The actress maintains a relatively low profile online, but that has not stopped fans from following her in huge numbers.

9. Rashmika Mandanna: 53 million followers

Instagram: 48.3M | X: 5M

Rashmika Mandanna is among the most-followed South Indian actors on social media. Her rapid rise reflects a successful transition into pan-Indian cinema and consistently strong fan engagement.

10. Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 48 million followers

Instagram: 37.8M | X: 9.7M

Samantha’s social media strength lies in authenticity and direct communication with fans. Her influence extends beyond films, making her one of the most impactful Southern stars online.