Top movies of 2025: From Kantara to Homebound, films that defined the year

Indian cinema in 2025 delivered a striking mix of theatrical blockbusters, surprise hits and underdog stories across languages and platforms. From mythology to romance and independent cinema, the year reflected changing audience tastes.

Mythology led the box office as Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Unlike a sequel, the film worked as a prequel and once again turned regional folklore into a national conversation around rituals, symbolism and cultural pride.

Romance, meanwhile, ruled online searches. Sayyara, a romantic drama no one predicted would explode, became the most searched film of 2025. It dominated Google searches, reels and playlists, while also marking a breakout moment for its lead pair.

Big screen hits

As the year closed, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, reinforced the pull of star-driven action films. Ranveer Singh’s intense spy avatar delivered one of the year’s biggest opening weekends, while the film’s Arabic song went viral online.

Comedy also found its moment with Housefull 5. While audiences did not call it cinema at its finest, they still turned up in large numbers, showing that familiar humour worked when people needed it most.

From regional cinema, Loka Chapter 1: Chandra quietly stood out. The Malayalam film attempted something rare by building a superhero universe rooted in local mythology without relying on over-the-top visual effects, becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year.

What people searched

Beyond box-office numbers, 2025 was shaped by online curiosity. Films like War II and Game Changer stayed among the most Googled movies of the year even before their release, as people tracked cast changes and major star pairings.

Older titles also resurfaced. Sanam Teri Kasam found renewed attention after its re-release, proving that nostalgia continues to hold power in the streaming era.

OTT and underdogs

While theatres were dominated by big films, several underdogs found their audience on OTT. Home Bound emerged as one of the most discussed streaming releases of the year, especially after being selected as India’s official Oscar entry. Its portrayal of ambition, friendship and systemic barriers resonated strongly with younger viewers.

Stolen built a cult following after streaming, gaining momentum for its gritty storytelling and moral tension following a limited theatrical run.

The Great Shamsuddin Family, starring Kritika Kamra and Farida Jalal, reached audiences through word of mouth. The light-hearted film explored understated humour and emotional conflicts among women in a Muslim family.

Independent voices

Independent cinema also made its mark in 2025. Super Boys of Malegaon drew attention for celebrating DIY filmmaking culture, reminding audiences that storytelling thrives on passion rather than budgets.

Other films like Jugnu Maa the Fable, Humans in the Loop, and Nishantchi attracted niche audiences and carved out their own space during the year.

Adding to the spotlight on independent cinema, Home Bound received a nine-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

2025 ultimately stood out as a year that balanced scale with sincerity, where mythology, romance, action and independent storytelling all found space across screens.

The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.