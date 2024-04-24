There's more to life than just watching movies, Fahadh tells cinephiles: Report

Talented actor Fahad Faasil is getting rave reviews for his performance as a funky gangster in Jithu Madhavan's Malayalam film 'Aavesham'. But, the 41-year-old star seems to have upset his fans and sparked off a debate on social media, with his views on cinema and cinephiles



In an interview in Galatta Plus, Fahadh seems to have not taken too kindly to a question on why he’s doing supportive roles in Tamil and Telugu films. Defending himself, he started off saying,“The intention of me going there is not to do a Baashha (1995) or a Thevar Magan (1992). It’s pure talent collaboration. I just want to go there, interact with them, ask questions about how they shot certain sequences in some beloved films,” he said.

Don't take me seriously once you leave theatres

“I’ve no sense of timelines, I neither start nor finish things on time. And, none of this (the projects he does) is pre-planned. I am just doing things I am excited about.”

Further, he went on to add that he always tells his audience that his commitment to them is just that he’ll try and make the film watchable.

And, pointed out nonchalantly, “I don’t want them to think about me otherwise, or worry about what I’m doing with my life. Just don’t take me seriously once you leave theatres. Think about me only while you are in the theatre, I don’t want people to take the discussions on actors or performances even to their dining tables. Just discuss in the theatre or maybe during the drive back home."

When told cinephiles don't operate like that, the actor who is also a film producer as well, said, "Cinema has a limit, there’s more that you can do with your life than watching movies."

His fans were upset and hit out on social media. “FaFa politely advising us to get a life,” a fan wrote. "My man said go get a life, he literally questioned my existence, what is this behaviour fafa?" said another fan on social media.

Not touch religion again

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Fahadh also talked about the failure of his film, 'Trance' and asserted that he would not touch the topic of religion ever again. "I have my reservations about dealing with religion in Kerala. I don’t think people want to hear the harsh reality, if I may say. They want to be entertained,” he said, adding that 'Trance' lacked the entertainment factor.

On asked why there are no heroines in his film, he said he would love to do a 'Mouna Ragam' or Leonardo Di Caprio-Kate Winslet starrer 'Revolutionary Road'.

Self-sufficient Malayalam cinema

Fahadh is also happy Malayalam cinema is self-sufficient, and not dependent on platforms to buy their films even before it is completed. "It is important that we are making different films that reach out and make a noise," he affirmed. Adding that he gets a "high" producing films, "the high is about the film being different and making a impact".

"I don't do a film to see how it is going to help my personal growth. I rather be known for the films I make rather than the characters I portray," he stressed.

In 'Aavesham', Fahadh nails the goofy gangster Ranga Annan, who is a braggart, to the hilt. Fahadh who is a master at playing manic, edgy characters is at his element in the film. 'Aavesham' is arguably Fahadh’s first all-encompassing masala film, say critics. Malayalam cinema, which is riding a massive success wave at the box-office, has got another ₹100 crore hit in its kitty.

'Aavesham' has become the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024.

Fahadh will next be seen in Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', where he plays SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. He will also be seen in Rajinikanth starrer 'Vettaiyan' and 'Maaresan'.