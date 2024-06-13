In its 50th year, theatre doyen BV Karanth's repertory Benaka is still going steady

Girish Karnad’s ‘Hayavadana’, widely viewed as a modern classic play, was staged in Bengaluru at Ranga Shankara at the end of May.

Neelam Man Singh directed it and was replete with her innovative narrative techniques and her powerful stagecraft. It is needless to say that this 'Hayavadana' production gave the viewer the experience of watching a great play created by a great director. It left an indelible impression on theatre connoisseurs.

When Girish Karnad’s book 'Hayavadana' was published in 1971, it was just a two-act play. It was an important play in the tradition of Kannada literature and Karnad later translated it into English. In a conversation with The Federal, renowned theatre and film personality T S Nagabharana, who was a close associate of BV Karanth, the famed theatre personality, reminisces, "It was premiered in Bengaluru in 1972, and of course, the doyen of Indian theatre B V Karanth directed the first production. In a way, 'Hayavadana' revolutionized Kannada theatre to a large extent and became an immediate success with audiences and critics alike. Using traditional theatre techniques such as masks and a Sutradhara (narrator), the play examined modern questions of identity and selfhood." Remembering Benaka

BV Karanth was a revolutionary who ushered in a new era in Kannada theatre

Recounting the impact of 'Hayavadana' on her, renowned writer, poet and cultural critic Prathibha Nandakumar points out, “After all these years, the scenes of 'Hayavadana' are still crystal clear in my mind. For instance, the marriage of Padmini, which Karanth created on stage in a jiffy with minimalist props.” B V Karanth himself translated the play into Hindi, and another doyen of Indian theatre, Satyadev Dubey, directed it. It was staged in 1975. The ensemble cast included theatre personalities like Amol Palekar, Amarish Puri, and Sunil Pradhan. The reason for remembering Karanth’s production of 'Hayavadana' is largely because Benaka (an acronym for Bengaluru Nagara Kalavidaru), one of Karnataka’s premiere amateur theatre groups founded by B V Karanth in 1974, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. As part of its ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations, the repertory hosted a two-day programme on January 29 and 30th this year, featuring seminars and plays. A digital audio of B V Karanth’s landmark play 'Kindara Jogi' was also released and 'Jokumaraswamy' was staged. In the seminars that were organised, many theatre and literary personalities including H S Venkateshamurthy, Arundhati Nag and B R Lakshman Rao discussed Benaka’s contribution towards the amateur theatre movement in Karnataka, besides B V Karanth’s significant contribution to the world of theatre. Benaka staged ‘Kindara Jogi’ too on the occasion. Theatre and film actor Sundar Raj, another close associate of Karanth, recalls, “From the very beginning, Benaka has been staging Kannada plays that explore and uncover the dynamic socio-cultural, democratic and political scenarios around us. This paved the way for Benaka to emerge as an amateur repertory with limited facilities and no external financial assistance. But it survived because its participating members pooled their resources together.” Underlining the contribution of amateur theatre to the cultural renaissance of the 70s, Prathibha Nandakumar notes: “In fact, whatever Kannada theatre has achieved today is the result of the revolution started by B V Karanth.” Open-air theatre festival Tracing the genesis of Benaka, theatre personality J Lokesh, former president Karnataka Nataka Academy, also acknowledges the contribution of Bayalu Rangotsava (Open-air theatre festival) in 1972, which transformed Karnataka's amateur theatre scene. “The 1972 open-air theatre festival showed a new direction to amateur theatre," says Lokesh. Further, he adds that noted writers including P Lankesh, Chandrashekara Kambara, Chandrashekara Patila started experimenting at that time and they were ably supported by Girish Karnad and BV Karanth. 'Oedipus', 'Jokumaraswamy' and 'Sankrathi' staged at that time changed the very landscape of Kannada theatre." Theatre personality and organiser, Srinivasa G Kappanna, remembers how Karanth was always thinking out of the box. “He could convert any given space into a theatrical space,” he says with a smile. Genesis of Benaka Prajavani),who christened the theatre group as Benaka in 1974. Before coming into existence, Benaka, in its fledgling form Shakashylusharu and Benchinaka (Bengaluru Chitra-Nataka Kalavidaru) were staging plays. It was YNK (Y N Krishnamurthy-editor of),who christened the theatre group as Benaka in 1974.

