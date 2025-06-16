‘The Raja Saab’ teaser: Five big reveals from Prabhas’ upcoming horror-comedy

As excitement builds around Prabhas’ upcoming film The Raja Saab, the newly-released teaser has added fuel to the frenzy.

Directed by Maruthi and featuring a striking blend of horror, comedy, and romance, the teaser offers several hints about what audiences can expect. Here are five key takeaways from the buzzworthy preview.

1. A genre cocktail: Horror meets romance

The teaser sets the tone with a mix of eerie visuals and playful moments, hinting at a horror-comedy with a romantic touch. This is a notable departure for Prabhas, who is more often seen in high-octane action roles. The fusion of scares and laughs could make The Raja Saab a refreshing addition to his filmography.

2. Prabhas’ rebel swagger returns

Prabhas appears in a vintage look that echoes his earlier ‘rebel’ charm, much to the delight of fans. Dressed in quirky outfits and flaunting his trademark cool, the actor seems to be embracing a mass-hero persona with a retro twist. This style shift signals a return to his roots, with an added supernatural edge.

3. Mysterious visuals hint at supernatural twists

One of the teaser’s standout shots shows Prabhas floating upside down above the film’s three leading ladies. Their startled expressions suggest a plot that toys with the paranormal. This gravity-defying moment hints at secrets that will unfold as the story progresses.

4. Thaman’s BGM sets the mood

The music, scored by Thaman, plays a crucial role in heightening the teaser’s impact. The rhythmic background score complements the blend of suspense and comedy, with the tagline “Chill in the air… a blast on the way” promising high-voltage entertainment.

5. Teaser leak adds to the hype

Just ahead of the official release, the teaser was reportedly leaked online, prompting the makers to issue warnings against sharing pirated clips. While the leak stirred controversy, it only increased public curiosity - making the official launch on June 16 even more anticipated.

With its mix of quirky visuals, star power, and intriguing storytelling, The Raja Saab teaser has set the tone for a film that promises to surprise and entertain.