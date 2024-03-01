A fight breaks out in a residential area in Mumbai. The commotion is audible and quite bothersome to a crew who is filming a Netflix documentary nearby. A lawyer babu is getting ready to give his piece-to-camera. Then the fight escalates. “There is somebody screaming outside. Can we get somebody outside this window from our team?”, asks a crew member. “And now there’s a woman involved, so it’s not going to stop”, quips someone from the room — is the comment sexist or in jest? One cannot tell.



After all, the comment comes from Indrani Mukerjea, who interrupts her lawyer Ranjeet Sangle plenty of times during the course of filming, till he says “Indrani, chill, chill chill”. This is one of the lighter moments in an otherwise dark, spine-chilling documentary on the Sheena Bora murder case which rocked the country’s financial capital in 2015.

In the documentary, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, Indrani comes across as extremely cautious and hyper-aware of the details she is sharing. At times, she is a control freak who wants to keep the details of the case concise and watertight. Her incessant need to control the narrative around her trial is bothersome for her defense lawyers who she interrupts/corrects as they are speaking to the camera. These interruptions are quite telling.

You get to pick a side



A similar scene plays out when Indrani interrupts Sana Raees Khan, her legal representative (who was also seen in the latest season of Bigg Boss), quite hilariously to correct details that she was sharing on camera. Eventually, Sangle’s patience runs out as he says “Indrani…please. I am in a flow”. Before the cameras roll, Indrani hunches over and whispers in Sangle’s ear something on the lines of “let that stay a bit vague…”.



These unintentionally funny, blooper-like camera outtakes during sound checks give the documentary a reality show vibe, and a unique flair where we get a much-needed break from the regular email conversations and the phone recordings — all of which, by the way, are important to understand the bizarre case in all its complexity.

Much of the Indrani Mukerjea-Sheena Bora murder case has been discussed, debated and analysed in the public domain. The Netflix docu-series offers an unprecedented access into the lives of the key people surrounding the case in an attempt to uncover the truth. Of course, the matter is sub judice so the docu-series must, by all means, stay neutral.



But to an average viewer, the matter is clear as daylight. As conflicting testimonies come out, and inconsistencies surface, it is not exactly difficult to pick a side. Like Vidhie Mukerjea says, “I have picked my mom’s side. I hope it is the right one”. This critic wouldn’t necessarily want to comment on which side seems to be more accurate based on testimonies (one can see the docu-series for themselves and make up their minds).



But one must mention that most participants — journalists, friends and ex-colleagues seemed to reach a consensus; in the words of Rajdeep Sardesai, “People will only be convinced Indrani is innocent when her defense is able to prick holes in the police version the size of a lunar crater. I don’t think Indrani Mukerjea or her defense has given a powerful counter-narrative to challenge or debunk the police version”. One cannot disagree with the analysis.



On display, the violent streak



The docu-series presents most of the evidence in a structured manner which isn’t necessarily chronological but keeps the viewers hooked through the four episodes. In the opening of each episode, we see Mumbai’s towering buildings and its beautiful skyline in an upside down fashion, perhaps to signify how twisted the world of the Mumbai elite really is.