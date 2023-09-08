Tamil actor-director, 'Jailer' star Marimuthu no more; condolences pour in

Well-known Tamil actor-director, G Marimuthu, who was last seen on the big screen in Rajnikanth's 'Jailer' passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Friday (September 8).

The death of the actor-director was confirmed by the South Indian Artists Association. Condolences poured in for the 57-year-old actor.

The actor reportedly complained of feeling uneasy while dubbing for his television show, titled ‘Ethirneechal’ and was rushed to a hospital at 8.30 am. "Director and actor G Marimuthu passed away this morning due to a cardiac arrest in a private hospital," Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artists Association) said in a social media post.

YouTube sensation

Marimuthu was a YouTube sensation and had received rave reviews for his performance in ‘Jailer’ and ‘Red Sandal Wood’.

it was Marimuthu’s show 'Ethirneechal' that had made him a household name. One of the most-watched Tamil TV shows on women empowerment, it was directed by Thiruselvam. Marimuthu had played the titular role of Adi Gunasekaran in the series.

After he became famous with this serial, he started getting film offers. Recently, Marimuthu along with his 'Ethirneechal' actresses made a reel enacting dialogues from 'Jailer'. It was a big hit on social media.

Marimuthu, the director

Marimuthu has directed two films--'Kannum Kannum' in 2008 and the 2014 'Pulivaal,' starring well-known actor Prasanna in both movies.

"Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brothers-like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn't easy at all. As an actor finally he was doing very well. He should've been there for a while longer. Sad. Rip," Prasanna said on a post in X.

Sun Pictures also tweeted their condolences.

Condolences! Your work has been impeccable and irreplaceable. Rest in peace #Marimuthu pic.twitter.com/cdT2LgThwY — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 8, 2023

Actors Radhikaa Sarathkumar, M Sasikumar and Arun Vijay among others condoled his death. He is survived by his wife and two children.

(With inputs from agencies)