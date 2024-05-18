‘Taarak Mehta...’ actor Gurucharan Singh returns home after vanishing 25 days ago

Television actor Gurucharan Singh has returned home in New Delhi after going missing more than 25 days ago, police said on Saturday (May 18).

Singh, who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta ka Ultah Chashma, left his home on April 22 but never reached Mumbai.

Actor missing

The 50-year-old actor's family filed a missing complaint amid reports that he had been facing financial problems.

The police had registered a kidnapping case based on his father's complaint. Multiple teams were formed in a bid to trace the actor.

Singh was last seen on a CCTV camera in Palam, near his his home, on April 24. He was seen crossing a road with a backpack. Soon after, his phone was switched off.

Religious journey

Before going missing, Singh had withdrawn about Rs 7,000 from an ATM in Delhi.

After returning home on Friday, Singh told the police that he "had left worldly life" to begin a "religious journey".

He said he travelled to several cities and lived at gurudwaras in Amritsar and Ludhiana. But after nearly a month, he felt like returning home and did that.