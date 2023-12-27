Suriya becomes owner of Chennai team in Indian Street Premier League

National Award winner Suriya on Wednesday (December 27) said he has joined the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owner of team Chennai.

The ISPL is India's first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium, according to a press release. The inaugural edition is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai.

The tournament will feature 19 matches, boasting a line-up of six teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.

Suriya said he is looking forward to being part of the league.

"Vanakkam Chennai! I am beyond electrified to announce the ownership of our Team Chennai in ISPLT10. To all the cricket enthusiasts, let's create a legacy of sportsmanship, resilience, and cricketing excellence together," the actor wrote on his official X page.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Ram Charan were announced as the team owners of Mumbai, Srinagar, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, respectively. The Kolkata team owner is yet to be announced.

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri is the chief mentor of ISPL.