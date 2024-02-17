Suhani Bhatnagar, 'Dangal' child star, dies at 19

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer wresting drama "Dangal", has died at the age of 19.

"She died at AIIMS yesterday. She was 19," a close relative of the actor told PTI, confirming her death.

He did not elaborate on what led to the young actor's death but media reports suggested she suffered medical complications after a leg fracture and was later admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

"She was admitted on February 7 and passed away on February 16," a source at the hospital said.

The Faridabad-born actor became a prominent face after appearing in the 2016 biographical drama about a wrestler who mentors his two daughters to success.

Zaira Wasim played young Geeta while Bhatnagar portrayed the role of Babita. The grown-up versions of the characters were played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Aamir Khan played the role of their father, Mahavir Phogat.

In a social media post, Khan's production house mourned Bhatnagar's death.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, 'Dangal' would have been incomplete without Suhani.

"Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace," Aamir Khan Productions said in the post on X.

The film's director Nitesh Tiwari also mourned the death.

"Suhani's passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My deepest condolences to her family," he said in a statement.

Suhani had taken a break from acting to complete her studies. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)