Sudha Murty's 'How I Taught My Grandmother to Read' adapted into play

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP and eminent author Sudha Murty's much-loved story "How I Taught My Grandmother to Read" will be adapted into a play here in the national capital on July 13.

The Hindi play, titled 'K se Kahani" and presented by Delhi-based theatre collective Storee Ki Boree, will be staged at the LTG Auditorium. It is directed by Munish Sharma.

“This story is gentle, but its message is powerful. We are not just staging a play, instead we are celebrating the belief that it’s never too late to learn, to dream, or to begin again," said Shraddha Gupta, founder of Storee Ki Boree.

The play follows the quiet yet radical journey of Vijaya who is a 60-year-old grandmother in a North Karnataka village and decides to learn to read, guided by her young granddaughter Seeya.

"What begins as a summer routine of storytelling turns into a life-changing quest for dignity, agency and self-worth," reads the description of the book.

Featuring dialogues by Mrinal Mathur and dramaturgy support from Kavitha of Vishwa Shilpi Art Consultation, Bengaluru, the production blends theatre, movement, and music to craft an immersive experience that connects with audiences of all ages.

Murty's 'How I Taught My Grandmother to Read' is a non-fiction short story originally published in her 2004 collection "How I Taught My Grandmother to Read and Other Stories" by Penguin. The story was later incorporated into the Class 9 English CBSE syllabus. PTI

