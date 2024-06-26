S.S. Rajamouli, the acclaimed director of the global blockbuster RRR, actor Shabana Azmi and filmmaker Rima Das, the director of the critically acclaimed Village Rockstars, are among the 487 artists and executives who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for the Class of 2024. This prestigious invitation is a recognition of their contributions to the world of cinema. Rajamouli’s RRR made history with its Oscar win for Best Original Song, while Das’s Village Rockstars was India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film in 2017.

The new members also include other notable Indian film personalities such as Malayalam cinematographer and filmmaker Ravi Varman, dance choreographer Prem Rakshith, producer Ritesh Sidhwani (co-founder of Excel Entertainment), and costume designers Rama Rajamouli and Sheetal Sharma, and documentary filmmaker Nisha Pahuja. This diverse group of artists and executives represents a wide range of talents and experiences from across the global film industry. The Academy’s decision to invite such a diverse group of individuals reflects its commitment to inclusivity and recognising the contributions of filmmakers from all over the world. These new members will have the opportunity to vote for the Oscars and contribute to the future of the Academy.

487 members invited from 68 countries

This year, the Academy invited 487 new members from 68 countries, with 46 percent of the new members being women and 41 percent coming from underrepresented ethnic or racial groups. About 56 percent are from countries and territories outside the US. “I am honoured and thrilled to become a member of the Academy. My journey at the Academy began when Village Rockstars was India’s Official entry 2019. Now as part of this incredible community, I look forward to contributing to recognize the best in our craft, celebrating the power and magic of cinema,” filmmaker Rima Das said in a statement. The two-time National award-winning filmmaker has made a name for herself with her authentic and heartfelt portrayals of rural life and social issues in India. Her film, Village Rockstars, is a coming-of-age story about a young girl’s dreams of owning a guitar.

S.S. Rajamouli, known for his epic action films like the Baahubali series and the Oscar-winning RRR, has redefined the boundaries of Indian cinema. His films are characterised by their grand scale, breathtaking visuals, and compelling storytelling. His wife, Rama Rajamouli has played a crucial role in bringing his vision to life through her elaborate and visually stunning costume designs for films. Azmi, a veteran actress with a career spanning over five decades, is known for her versatility and powerful performances in both mainstream and parallel cinema. She has essayed a wide range of roles, from strong female leads to complex characters in social dramas.

Ravi Varman has worked on some of the most visually stunning films in Indian cinema. His ability to capture emotions through his camera work has made him a sought-after cinematographer in the industry. His work on films like Barfi!, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Jagga Jasoos has been widely praised for its artistic brilliance. Prem Rakshith gained global recognition for his work on the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR. His innovative and energetic choreography perfectly captured the spirit of the film and became a viral sensation. Sidhwani’s company has produced several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films (Gully Boy, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Madgaon Express, etc) that have resonated with audiences across generations. Sheetal Sharma is known for her meticulous attention to detail and ability to create authentic looks for characters in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, and Udta Punjab. Her designs are not just visually appealing but also help to enhance the storytelling and character development in the films she works on.