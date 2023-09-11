SRK’s ‘Jawan’ grosses Rs 520.79 cr at global box office in first weekend

Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan ’s production house, shared a poster on the gross global box office figures on X (Twitter).

The pan-India film, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and has Deepika Padukone in a cameo. It hit the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s action-thriller Jawan has grossed Rs 520.79 crore at the global box office in its first weekend, the makers said on Monday (September 11).

Your love for Jawan has clearly made history in Indian Cinema! 🔥Have you watched it yet?

“Rewriting history at the box office Rs 520.79 crore gross worldwide box office collection. Highest weekend collection ever,” the poster read.

At the global box office, the high-octane action thriller collected Rs 129.6 crore on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema globally, according to the makers.

The film raised Rs 110.87 crore on day two, Rs 144.22 crore on day three, and Rs 136.1 crore on day four.

About Jawan

Jawan, a father-son story at its core, highlights various social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra, as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi film is now the fastest to hit the Rs 250 crore mark in India. “Jawan fastest to hit Rs 250 crore... overtakes Pathaan, Gadar 2, KGF 2 (Hindi), Baahubali 2 (Hindi),” he posted on X.

Jawan was produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.