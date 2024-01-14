SRK, Salman, and Sachin Tendulkar grace Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding reception

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Suriya, and Juhi Chawla were among several noted personalities who attended the reception of theatre director Ira Khan and celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare.

Ira, daughter of actor Aamir Khan and producer Reena Dutta, and Nupur tied the knot on January 8 according to Christian tradition in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their elaborate nuptials spanned three days with sangeet, mehendi and wedding ceremonies.

Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Naga Chaitanya, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kartik Aaryan, Sushmita Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kapil Sharma also turned up to bless the newlyweds at the Mumbai reception on Saturday evening at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) here.

Union minister Smriti Irani, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well as entrepreneur couple Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani also attended the post-wedding celebration.

For the reception, Ira wore a heavily-embroidered red lehenga and Nupur donned an all-black sherwani jacket and dhoti.

Ira is the younger of Aamir's two children with his first wife, Dutta. The bride's elder brother Junaid and stepbrother Azad Rao Khan also posed for the shutterbugs at the event. Aamir's second ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao gave the celebration a miss.

Ira, also the founder and CEO of a mental health support organisation, earlier registered her marriage with Nupur at a five-star hotel in suburban Mumbai on January 3.

The couple, who have been in a relationship for over three years, got engaged in November 2023. PTI

