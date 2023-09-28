Sai Pallavi with Aamir Khan's son, and some more 'odd' film pairings

There are 'formula' pairings that work almost infallibly. There's Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan, and Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan. They are tried and tested pairings, and have produced blockbusters. There are also fresh pairings like Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Kapoor that just fall into place, leaving you wondering why they were never signed up together earlier.

And then there are the 'odd pairs'. Odd in the sense that two years back nobody would have guessed this might happen. They brighten up the screen with their freshness, though how the box office views them remains a guess. The latest to join this list is Sai Pallavi, a star in the South, who is reportedly being paired with Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

Now that the Bollywood-South cinema barrier seems to be collapsing, and pan-Indian films are emerging in a big way, such odd romantic pairings on screen are only set to become more common. A star each from the North and the South makes good economic sense for the producers by hedging the box office bets.

Sai Pallavi's Hindi debut

There's much excitement over Sai Pallavi's reported Bollywood debut (it's not confirmed yet) with Junaid Khan. The two are nearly the same age, but the former has been acting in lead roles for nearly a decade now, while this would be the latter's second film. His debut film, YRF production's Maharaj, is yet to hit the screens. While Sai Pallavi is a self-made actor, Junaid is a 'nepo kid'. But, for Sai Pallavi, who is a bundle of talent having acted in many South films with leading stars, to match her well-honed skills with an X factor seems like she is playing the ball way out of the field.