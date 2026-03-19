Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer: Peter Parker is back to square one

Four years after the events of No Way Home, Peter Parker is alone, and that is entirely by his own choosing. The trailer opens on Spider-Man quietly stalking the social media of friends who no longer remember him. Watching Ned and MJ live full, happy lives, Peter is devastated, but he goes about his life because he is also Spider-Man.

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However, things are lonelier, grittier than we have seen before in Spider-Man films, and the tone bleeds into every frame.

Powers failing

The bigger twist is that his problems are not just emotional. Peter's powers are becoming unpredictable, pushing him to seek out Dr Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) for answers. The trailer hints at a loose adaptation of the comic arc Spider-Man: The Other, in which the wall-crawler dies and is reborn as something more.

A villain lineup worth the wait

On the villain front, the stakes are high. Michael Mando returns as Scorpion for the first time since Homecoming in 2017, Jon Bernthal's Punisher clashes brutally with Spider-Man on the streets, and Marvin Jones II plays crime boss Tombstone, grounding the film in a darker, street-level world.

Brand New Day is also the first Holland-led Spider-Man not directed by Jon Watts, with Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton taking the helm. The trailer itself was launched with fanfare, with Tom Holland unveiling it live from the top of the Empire State Building. Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theatres on July 31, 2026.