Renowned singer P Jayachandran passes away in Kerala

Legendary playback singer P Jayachandran died in Kerala's Thrissur on Thursday (January 9). He was 81.



The singer died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, sources said.

Known as the "Melody King", Jayachandran's illustrious career spanned over five decades, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers across the country. He recorded over 16,000 songs in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Jayachandran was widely recognised for his contribution to Indian music, having won several awards for best playback singer. He was also honoured with the Kerala government's prestigious JC Daniel Award.



(With agency inputs)