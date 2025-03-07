Singer Kalpana Raghavendar denies suicide bid, attributes hospitalisation to insomnia

Renowned playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar recently addressed media speculation following her hospitalisation due to an overdose of sleeping pills. Contrary to media reports suggesting a suicide attempt, the singer clarified that the incident resulted from her struggle with insomnia.

She stressed that there are no marital issues between her and her husband and attributed her professional success to his unwavering support and backing.

Illustrious career

44-year-old Kalpana has an illustrious career in the Indian music industry. She commenced her journey as a playback singer at the tender age of five and has since recorded over 1,500 tracks, performing in approximately 3,000 shows both domestically and internationally.

In 2010, she emerged victorious in the fifth season of the South Indian singing competition, Star Singer. Her father TS Raghavendra was a distinguished playback singer, actor, and composer, while her mother Sulochana too is an accomplished singer.

Beyond her musical pursuits, Kalpana is currently engaged in academic endeavours, pursuing both a PhD and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree. She attributes her insomnia to the pressures associated with balancing her professional commitments and academic responsibilities.

Accidental overdose

The doctors attending on her also confirmed that her hospitalisation was due to an accidental overdose of sleeping pills prescribed to manage her sleep disorder. Dr Chaitanya from Holistic Hospital said Kalpana was placed on ventilator support due to fluid accumulation in her lungs but has since been declared out of danger.

Kalpana's daughter, Daya Prasad Prabhakar, also spoke to the media. She reiterated that the incident was not a suicide attempt. She referred to her mother’s dedication to her multifaceted career and academic goals, acknowledging that this dedication has led to health challenges such as insomnia. She expressed her gratitude for the firm and unwavering support from fans and well-wishers during this tough period.

Return in the offing

In her message to the public, Kalpana extended her appreciation to her fans for their unwavering support. She reassured them of her commitment to returning to the stage with renewed vigour and reiterated that she would continue delivering performances that resonate with her audience.