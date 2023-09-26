Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster ‘Jawan’ rakes in Rs 1,000 crores worldwide

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's high-octane thriller "Jawan" has raised ₹1,004.92 crore gross at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Monday (September 25).



Production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared the film's latest collection on X. "'Handsome & Awesome blockbuster Rs 1004.92 crore worldwide gross box office collection," the post read.

"Jawan" released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". It stars Shah Rukh Khan in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad.

"Jawan" also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

(With inputs from agencies)