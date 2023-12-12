Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi before Dunki release on Dec 21

He was accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani, and his bodyguards. Almost incognito in a black hoodie, the 58-year-old actor was spotted walking in the Mata Vaishno Devi - Katra Bhawan.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine for a fresh darshan on Tuesday morning (December 12) in anticipation of the release of his next film Dunki on December 21.

The shrine in Jammu's Reasi district is atop the Trikuta hills and attracts lakhs of devotees from across the world every year.

This is the actor’s third visit to Vaishno Devi during the past one year.

Exactly one year ago, on December 12, 2022, he visited the shrine before the release of Pathaan, which was his comeback-film after a gap of four years. The movie went on to gross more than ₹1,000 crores worldwide.

His next pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi was in August this year before the release of his next film Jawan. That again became a huge success, garnering ₹1,100 crores globally, and becoming this year’s biggest hit and one of the most successful Hindi movies ever made.

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and written by him along with Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, is based on a true story of the difficult journey that four friends undertook to go to a foreign country and achieve their life’s dreams. It is reportedly a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique named "donkey flight".

The other stars in the film along with Shah Rukh Khan are Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar. The movie is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, and is a presentation of Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

(With agency inputs)