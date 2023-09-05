Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers at Tirupati temple ahead of ‘Jawan’ release

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday (September 5) offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in the hill town of Tirumala in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, days before the release of his much-anticipated film Jawan.

The 58-year-old superstar was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, Jawan co-star Nayanthara, her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan, and other members of his team.

In an ANI video, Shah Rukh can be seen inside the temple premises with his security and others managing the crowd as he exits.

The actor wore a white kurta pyjama with traditional upper cloth for his early morning visit to the temple. He first paid obeisance to the flag pole and then offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.