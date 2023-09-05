Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers at Tirupati temple ahead of ‘Jawan’ release
‘Jawan’, a high-octane action thriller, is directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, and is set to arrive in theatres on September 7
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday (September 5) offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in the hill town of Tirumala in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, days before the release of his much-anticipated film Jawan.
The 58-year-old superstar was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, Jawan co-star Nayanthara, her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan, and other members of his team.
In an ANI video, Shah Rukh can be seen inside the temple premises with his security and others managing the crowd as he exits.
The actor wore a white kurta pyjama with traditional upper cloth for his early morning visit to the temple. He first paid obeisance to the flag pole and then offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.
Jawan, a high-octane action thriller, is directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee. It is set to arrive in theatres on September 7.
The film also stars, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone is making a special appearance. The film will be released in theatres on Thursday (September 7) in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
(With agency inputs)