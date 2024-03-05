Shah Rukh Khan draws flak for 'disrespecting' Ram Charan during Ambani bash

A couple of days after Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Shah Rukh Khan finds himself embroiled in a controversy over a comment he made about RRR actor Ram Charan on the ceremony’s first day, as he was performing with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on Naatu Naatu.

The megastar is drawing a lot of flak on social media for apparently “disrespecting" Ram Charan whose make-up artist Zeba Hassan Zaidi also joined in the conversation soon. As per a screenshot of her Instagram story that is doing rounds on social media, she walked out of the celebrations after the incident.



“Bhend idly vada Ram charan kahan hai tu"?? I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like @alwaysramcharan,” she apparently wrote in her Insta story, which is not available at the moment. It is not clear if she’s deleted it. However, her comment on a video shared on Instagram is still there.



Some social media users even accused SRK of being racist. “Shahrukh Khan is being racist to South Indians by calling “Ram Charan idli” after a South Indian director gave him the biggest hit of his career,” wrote one user on X while referring to Atlee who directed Jawan.



“When ego of an actor like Shahrukh shoots up above his head, this is expected. His average acting was just hyped by some of his fans. I am not a big fan of him,” said another.

