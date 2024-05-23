Shah Rukh Khan doing well: Manager shares update after heat stroke

Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) Shah Rukh Khan is doing well, his manager Pooja Dadlani said on Thursday, a day after the Bollywood superstar was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad due to a heat stroke.

Shah Rukh was on Wednesday admitted to multi-speciality K D Hospital in Ahmedabad, where he had attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern," Dadlani posted on her Instagram Stories.

Ahmedabad recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. It rose to 45.9 degrees on Wednesday.

KKR entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 here.

Videos shared by the official X account of KKR showed Khan celebrating his team’s triumph with a lap of honour, with his children Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan accompanying him.

Khan also greeted fans and players at the stadium. PTI

