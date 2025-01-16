Emergency movie: SGPC writes to Punjab CM Mann, seeking ban

The SGPC on Thursday (January 16) shot off a missive to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and sought ban on Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’ in Punjab, accusing the filmmakers of maligning the image of Sikhs and distorting history.

The film, set to release in Indian theatres on Friday (January 17), explores the tumultuous period of the Emergency in India, declared by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

The premiere Sikh body expressed apprehensions that the film may spark outrage among the Sikh community. In the letter, the SGPC stated that if the film is released, it will provoke anger and bitterness among the Sikh community. “Therefore, it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the film is banned in the state,” said the SGPC while warning that it will strongly oppose the film if it is released.



Also read: Ready to stand our ground to protect integrity of 'Emergency': Kangana on CBFC cuts

Spreading hatred?

The SGPC also cited the resolution passed by its executive committee last year, seeking a ban on the controversial film. Slamming the film’s producers, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “Besides defaming the Sikhs, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale has been shown in bad light in the movie, which the community cannot tolerate. This film has been made with the spirit of spewing poison and spreading hatred against the community under the anti-Sikh agenda. We won’t allow it to be screened in Punjab.”

Dhami lamented that the SGPC had written to the state government to ban the movie’s release in Punjab last year, but “no steps were initiated by those at the helm” in this regard. He said the sentiments of Sikh community will be hurt, if the film is allowed to be released in the state, adding that they will be forced to oppose its screening across Punjab. He demanded immediate ban on the movie.





ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਨੇ ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਦਾ ਅਕਸ ਖ਼ਰਾਬ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੀ ਅਤੇ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਨੂੰ ਗਲਤ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਦੀ ਕੰਗਨਾ ਰਣੌਤ ਦੀ ਫ਼ਿਲਮ ਐਮਰਜੈਂਸੀ 'ਤੇ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਇਤਰਾਜ਼ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ, ਇਸ ਦੇ 17 ਜਨਵਰੀ 2025 ਨੂੰ ਰੀਲੀਜ਼ ਹੋਣ ਉੱਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅੰਦਰ ਰੋਕ ਲਗਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਐਡਵੋਕੇਟ… pic.twitter.com/IuT9yLYDBS — Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (@SGPCAmritsar) January 16, 2025

“The Sikhs, especially the leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), played a vital role in protesting against the Emergency imposed by the then prime minister besides courting arrests,” he said. “Even in the past, there have been several instances when Sikh sentiments were hurt due to the misrepresentation of the community in films,” he added.

Earlier, the SGPC had sent a legal notice to the producers of the film for reportedly “misrepresenting the character and history of Sikh” community. A PIL had also been filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking ban on the release of the movie starring actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut. The film's release had been delayed several times due to controversy and censorship issues.



Also read: SAD sends legal notice to CBFC seeking to stop release of 'Emergency'

Banned in Bangladesh

Meanwhile, ‘Emergency’ has been banned in neighbouring Bangladesh, citing strained ties between the two countries as the primary reason.

“The decision to halt the screening of Emergency in Bangladesh is tied to the current strained relations between India and Bangladesh. The ban is less about the content of the film and more about the ongoing political dynamics between the two nations,” a source close to the matter told India Today.

The film showcases India’s role in Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence, highlighting the support extended to Shaikh Mujibur Rehman, the Father of Bangladesh. It also depicts the assassination of Rehman at the hands of Bangladeshi extremists, which is believed to be a factor in the ban.