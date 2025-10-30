'Sexy at sixty': Shah Rukh Khan says age suits him ahead of 60th birthday

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to celebrating his 60th birthday with fans on November 2 and the superstar believes he looks better with age. In an impromptu #AskSRK session on X, which he regularly does to stay connected to fans, Shah Rukh fielded many queries ranging from his birthday plans, upcoming movies, his life philosophy to the career of his two children -- Aryan and Suhana.

Shah Rukh began the session by greeting fans with a post on Thursday which read, "Hi everyone. It’s been good times….award….series release…anniversary and all good things….thought will share some happy answers with you. So if free please join in for a #ASKsrk love u let’s start." When a fan asked "why are you so handsome?", Shah Rukh came up with a witty comeback. "I think age suits me…..sexy at sixty!!! Superb at seventy….Enticing at eighty and so forth," said the actor, who recently celebrated the success of son Aryan Khan's series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" and his National Award win for "Jawan".

The questions thrown towards the star ranged from hilarious jokes, heartfelt love and genuine curiosity and Shah Rukh matched them with his signature wit and warmth.

On being asked why the actor hasn't given interviews recently the actor joked, "Have nothing new to say….and old interviews have aged well so….ha ha." Another fan asked the romance icon, "Sometimes angels come with dimples. Is it true?" to which the actor promptly responded, "Always….and with floppy hair!" Asked which character he relates to the most on his son's directorial debut "The Ba****ds of Bollywood". "Ghante ka Badshah obviously!!!" Shah Rukh wrote.

Another fan shared that they had arrived in Mumbai to visit the star on his upcoming 60th birthday for the annual fan event at his residence Mannat.

"Welcome see you on 2nd," he wrote.

Shah Rukh also shared his excitement over the release of his old hits during his birthday week.

"I am so excited for all these films releasing in my birthday week. I am going to try and watch them all….u tell your friends to do the same please. And Dil Se was really Dil Se," Shah Rukh wrote in reply to a fan's question.

Questioned about his current priorities, the actor said, "Spending time with my kids….remain tough and healthy so I can entertain….and be generally more patient and loving." "Sir iss baar Mannat pe fans ko greet karne aaoge?" another writer asked alluding to his birthday celebrations. "Of course but may have to wear a hard hat!!!" the actor wrote alluding to the ongoing renovations at his home.

"Sir, I love u,do you also love me!! Or it's one sided?" another fan asked.

Shah Rukh was also asked whether there was any role he wanted to revisit from his career. His reply, "So many people feel I do the same stuff for years so don’t know if I can do any differently ha ha. But every role has a part of me in it so they are all dear." When a fan shared that he had been dumped and now fans were calling him "Devdas" and even taking him to watch the movie to get over his heartbreak, Shah Rukh wrote, "Don’t be. Cracks in heart appear only so that the light can come in. Try dancing with Jaggu dada and my song comes….Chalak chalak…." Asked about being directed by Aryan in "Ba**ds..." and now working with Suhana in "King", the actor said, "On sets I respect them like my colleagues…and appreciate their inputs and hard work. Off sets….i just wish and pray their hard work pays off." A Yeah I am also so happy I didn’t realize I miss my films so much. I hope you watch the films at the festival and feel hugged many times!! The actor said said he would like to catch some of his old movies as he rarely watches them. "When I chance upon them….I feel very shy and awkward," he added.

Asked what's the hardest part of being a celebrity, Shah Rukh said, "No hard part….but just to focus on the core value of why one became a celebrity. Mine is to entertain….so have to work hard on that and nothing else matters." Shah rukh also asked "King" director Siddharth Anand to share update with fans. PTI

