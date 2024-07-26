July 26 is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas in India to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1999 Kargil War. The conflict not only tested the nation’s resolve but also highlighted the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers. Bollywood has paid tribute to these heroes through a series of compelling films and many OTT series, too, have captured the different facets of the Kargil War. The Federal presents a curated selection of seven notable films and series that reflect the valour and resilience of the Kargil War’s champions:

1. LOC Kargil, directed by J.P. Dutta (2003): A sprawling epic by J.P. Dutta, it offers a detailed, albeit dramatised, account of the war, inclduing the retaliatory action, Operation Vijay. While its extensive runtime of over four hours (it’s one of the longest Indian films ever made) might deter some viewers, the film is an ambitious attempt to chronicle a crucial event in India’s military history. Through multiple narratives and a vast ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, and Abhishek Bachchan, it captures the heroism, sacrifice, and emotional toll of the conflict on soldiers and their families. Its focus on individual stories makes it a powerful tribute to the soldiers. However, the sheer number of characters and storylines can be overwhelming, and some critics found the film’s melodramatic tone and overly patriotic fervour to be excessive. Despite its flaws, however, LOC Kargil remains a noteworthy film on the subject.





2. Dhoop, directed by Ashwini Chaudhary (2003): A drama starring Om Puri, Revathi, and Gul Panag (in her debut role), it is loosely based on the life of Captain Anuj Nayyar, who was martyred in action during the Kargil War. It follows the Kapoor family as they grapple with the loss of their son Rohit and their subsequent fight for recognition and honour for his sacrifice. The film highlights the emotional turmoil of the family and their struggles against bureaucratic apathy and corruption. Despite critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal and performances, it was not a commercial success. However, it portrayed the challenges faced by the families of the soldiers in obtaining due recognition and benefits really well.





3. Lakshya, directed by Farhan Akhtar (2004): A coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of the Kargil War, the film follows Karan Shergill (Hrithik Roshan), an aimless young man who enlists in the Indian Army on a whim. Initially struggling with the rigours of military life, Karan eventually finds his purpose and matures into a responsible leader. It delves into Karan’s personal journey of self-discovery and is centred on themes of responsibility, determination, and the importance of having a goal in life. The stunning visuals of Ladakh and the well-choreographed battle sequences add to the film’s appeal. It doesn’t shy away from depicting the challenges faced by soldiers, both on and off the battlefield. While the war serves as a catalyst for Karan’s transformation, it is ultimately his personal growth that takes centre stage. Lakshya, a story about finding one’s purpose in life and the sacrifices one makes for the love of their country, resonates with audiences even years after its release.







4. Tango Charlie, directed by Mani Shankar (2005): It follows the journey of Tarun Chauhan (Bobby Deol), a young Border Security Force (BSF) recruit, as he witnesses various conflicts across India, from the insurgency in Northeast India to the Kargil War. Unlike many war films that glorify combat, Tango Charlie delineates the harsh life of soldiers. It explores themes of trauma, loss, camaraderie, and the struggle to maintain one’s humanity in the face of violence. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Ajay Devgn as Havaldar Mohammed Ali, Tarun’s mentor, and Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Shetty in extended cameos as Indian Air Force pilots. While the film received mixed reviews upon release, it has gained recognition for its unflinching portrayal of war and its exploration of the human psyche in times of conflict. Tango Charlie may not be your typical war film filled with epic battles and heroic feats, but it offers a thought-provoking and introspective look at the lives of soldiers and the sacrifices they make for their country.







5. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, directed by Sharan Sharma (2020): A biographical drama, it tells the inspiring true story of Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female pilots in the Indian Air Force to fly in a combat zone during the Kargil War. Starring Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan, the film follows her journey from a young girl with dreams of flying to becoming a skilled pilot facing challenges and prejudices in a male-dominated field. The movie showcases Gunjan’s determination and perseverance as she overcomes social expectations and gender biases to achieve her goals. The film also shows the support she receives from her family, particularly her father (played by Pankaj Tripathi), who encourages her to chase her dreams. While the film received praise for its performances and inspirational message, it also faced criticism for certain factual inaccuracies and for not adequately highlighting the contributions of other female pilots who served during the Kargil War.





6. Shershaah, directed by Vishnuvardhan (2021): It pays homage to the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a Param Vir Chakra awardee who was martyred during the Kargil War. Starring Sidharth Malhotra in the titular role, the film shows Batra’s journey from a young boy with dreams of serving his nation to a decorated soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice. It also touches upon his personal life, including his relationship with Dimple Cheema (Kiara Advani), his girlfriend. Shershaah received critical acclaim for its authentic portrayal of the Kargil War; its action sequences are well-executed and quite emotional. While the film does take some creative liberties with certain events, it stays true to Captain Batra’s story. A fitting tribute to a national hero and a must-watch for anyone interested in the Kargil War.





7. Jeet Ki Zid, directed by Vishal Mangalorkar (2021): The seven-part series is inspired by the true story of Major Deependra Singh Sengar, a Special Forces officer. The film spans across different timelines, showcasing his rigorous training in the Special Forces, his involvement in multiple combat missions, and the life-altering injury he sustains during the Kargil War. Amit Sadh delivers a powerful performance as Major Deep Singh, whose medical reports say that he’s physically unfit, but he is determined to lead his team into the Kargil battle.

























































