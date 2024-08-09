Sanjay Dutt slams UK govt for denying visa to shoot for 'Sons of Sardar 2'

Actor Sanjay Dutt was summarily dropped from a film since he was denied a UK visa.

Dutt was travelling to the UK for the shooting of Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2, which is being shot in Scotland.

According to media reports, Dutt slammed the UK government for giving him the visa initially and then cancelling his visa a month later.

The actor, who has recently been seen in south Indian films in villain roles, hit out at the UK government for not doing the right thing.

Dutt said that the visa was paid for and everything was ready.

He had given them all the papers and everything, he said. "Why did they give me the visa in the first place? You shouldn't have given me the visa. How come it took you one month to realise the laws?" he asked, according to a Bombay Times report.

Further, he also slammed the UK government saying that anyway nobody is going there now since there so many riots happening there. The Indian government too has issued a statement that you should not visit UK, he pointed out. And, he went on to state that he is not missing out on anything.

However, Dutt also said the UK government needed to rectify this mistake since he is a law-abiding citizen. "I go according to the law, and I respect every country's law,” he added.

Ravi Kishen replaces Dutt

Dutt’s loss is actor Ravi Kishen’s gain as the latter has been signed up by Ajay Devgn's team.

The film is a sequel to Son of Sardaar (2012) starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, among others. Sanjay was supposed to play the role of Jassi to Devgn's Billu in the film.

UK visa

According to another news report, Dutt, who was arrested under the TADA and the Arms Act in April 1993 and convicted later for possession of illegal weapons procured from other accused in 1993 Bombay serial bombings, has allegedly applied for UK visa multiple times in the past and has been rejected all the time.

Though he has travelled to the US, he has not been given permission to visit the UK.