Actress Samantha marries filmmaker Raj Nidimoru at Isha Yoga Centre

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, following months of speculation about their relationship.

The actor took to social media on Monday (December 1) to make the announcement, sharing photographs from their simple wedding ceremony and captioning the post “01.12.2025” accompanied by white heart emojis.

Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru

The wedding was held at the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, attended by close family and friends. Samantha posted several images from the ceremony on Instagram.

The first photograph shows Raj placing a ring on Samantha’s finger before the Linga Bhairavi idol. Another captures her holding him close while displaying her striking, oversized wedding ring.

She also shared images from the traditional rituals, including the couple taking aarti and kneeling before the deity. The final photograph shows a joyous Raj and Samantha walking through a flower-adorned doorway.

Also Read: Samantha sparks buzz by liking post on 'men leaving sick partners'

Samantha wore a red silk saree paired with traditional gold jewellery, with her hair styled in a neat bun. Raj chose a white kurta and churidaar, layered with a beige Nehru jacket.

The comments section quickly filled with congratulatory messages from Hansika Motwani, Dia Mirza, Upasana Kamineni, Ananya Panday, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Divya Prabha, Kalyani Priyadarshan and others.

Simple, intimate wedding

According to a statement from the Isha Foundation, Samantha and Raj were married in a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple on Monday morning. It was an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Samantha and Raj had first worked together on the second season of The Family Man, where Samantha played the antagonist and Raj served as co-creator with Krishna DK. She later appeared in Citadel: Honey Bunny, also directed by Raj & DK.

Also Read: Telangana minister apologises for Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce remark

Despite speculations that they were dating in early 2024, the pair kept their relationship private, though they were spotted together on several occasions.

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple wed in 2017 and divorced in 2021. Raj was married to Shhyamali De from 2015 to 2022.

Raj’s latest release is The Family Man 3, which premiered on Prime Video on 21 November 2025, featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Nimrat Kaur and Jaideep Ahlawat. Samantha will next be seen in the Netflix series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, co-created and produced by Raj Nidimoru.