Salman Khan reveals 'Tiger 3' poster, confirms Diwali debut

Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday (September 1) unveiled the initial poster of 'Tiger 3', marking the fifth installment in Yash Raj Film's espionage cinematic universe.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' will see Khan and Katrina Kaif return as spy agents – Tiger and Zoya.



The movie, which follows 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), will make its debut in theatres on Diwali in November in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf," Salman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with the official poster.





The 'YRF Spy Universe', conceptualised by Chopra, brings three franchises headlined by leading stars — Salman's 'Tiger' movies, Shah Rukh's 'Pathaan' and Hrithik Roshan's 'War' — under one umbrella.

The studio's recent blockbuster "Pathaan" marked the beginning of the cinematic universe with a cameo by Salman as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. It also had plenty of references to Hrithik's 'War' character, Kabir Dhaliwal.

In a press release, Aditya Chopra-led YRF said the film will be set the events of 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

Shah Rukh will be making a cameo appearance as Pathaan in 'Tiger 3', which also stars Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role.

