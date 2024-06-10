Russell Crowe is back with unrelenting horror in 'Exorcism'; to hit theatres on June 21

Academy Award winner Russel Crowe is back on the big screen in a horror flick, ‘Exorcism’, which will hit Indian theatres on June 21.

Russell Crowe plays a troubled actor Anthony Miller, who starts to unravel while working in a horror movie.

'Exorcism' revolves around Miller, who is getting a big chance to revive his career on the big screen. However, the film set is a “cursed” one and Miller starts to exhibit strange habits. His estranged daughter (played by Ryan Simpkins) starts to wonder whether there could be other sinister forces at play here.



‘The Exorcism’ is apparently inspired by true events, based on the experiences of director Joshua John Miller and his father, Jason Miller, who was involved in the 1973 cult classic 'The Exorcist'.

Besides intense scares, the film also explores complex themes, such as the representation of the LGBT community in religious contexts.

Crowe’s portrayal of Anthony Miller underscores the human need to confront and overcome inner demons. Expressing his excitement about the character, Crowe said in a statement, “For me, as an actor to play a man who has had these life experiences, was quite complicated. It was a very challenging idea as a role, so it got my interest.”

Ryan Simpkins plays Lee Miller, Anthony's estranged daughter, whose strained relationship with her father adds emotional depth to the story.

Streak of horror films

Crowe continues his streak of horror films after starring in “The Pope’s Exorcist” in 2023 and “Sleeping Dogs” earlier this year.

However, Crowe will not be seen in the sequel to The Gladiator. He told journalists that the sequel has nothing to do with him.

“In that world, I am dead. Six feet under. But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me, in my life," he told journalists on the sidelines of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.