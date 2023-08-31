Renowned actress Nayanthara makes Instagram debut

Renowned actor Nayanthara made her official debut on the social media platform Instagram on Thursday (August 31), just before the highly anticipated release of her pan-India film "Jawan".

In her first post on Instagram, Nayanthara shared a video of her with her two children, grooving to the "Alappara Theme" song from superstar Rajinikanth's recently-released film "Jailer".



The actor gave a caption to the video in Tamil, "Naan vandhutaen nu sollu... (Say that I have come)." Nayanthara's first post amassed over 4 lakh likes in three hours. In her bio, she has written, "Love Strength Peace." In the follow-up post, the actor shared the official Hindi trailer of "Jawan", in which she stars alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan.









"My First With My Favvvv @iamsrk. A lot of love, passion, and hard work has gone into making this film. Hope you like it and keep showering the love as always," Nayanthara, 38, wrote.

She also shared the Tamil and Telugu version of the movie's trailer.

"Jawan" is billed as a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society, according to the official synopsis.

Directed by Atlee, the movie also features Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra also appear in the movie in key roles.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, “Jawan” is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

