Recreating SPB’s voice with AI: Family sends legal notice to ‘Keeda Cola’ makers

The brand new world of Artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology is facing one of its first legal hurdles in India. Playback singer SP Charan, the son of the late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (popularly known as SPB), has sent a legal notice to the makers of the Telugu film ‘Keeda Cola’ for ‘inappropriately’ recreating SPB’s voice using artificial intelligence (AI).

In a release on Friday (February 16), Charan said, “While we really love how technology is used to its fullest potential to give his voice a posthumous life, the family is disheartened when the same technology is utilised without our knowledge, consent, or authorisation for commercial exploitation.” Charan said the legal notice had been sent to the film’s producers and music director, Vivek Sagar.

SPB passed away in 2020 due to COVID-related complications.

Charan said Vivek Sagar himself had admitted to using AI to recreate SPB’s voice in an interview on a YouTube channel and Spotify page, “Permit Room,” that was published on November 28, 2023. Charan said his family was shocked for two reasons – firstl that their consent or permission was not obtained, and second, that if the trend of using AI technology for commercial exploitation continued in the entertainment industry, it would affect the livelihood of present and future singers since their voice was their only asset.

He said that the legal notice was sent for unethical and unlawful usage of the late SPB’s voice, and his family was seeking an apology, damages, and a share in royalties. The notice also called the concerned parties for a meeting to settle the issue in an amicable manner.