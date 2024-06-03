Raveena Tandon, driver assaulted by crowd in Bandra; cops say her car didn't hit anyone

Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) The Mumbai Police, in the course of its investigation into the road rage incident involving actor Raveena Tandon, has found that her car did not collide with anyone, an official said on Sunday.

In a viral video, a man had claimed that Raveena’s driver hit his mother, and when questioned, she started assaulting her. He had claimed the incident happened when he was walking with his mother, sister, and niece near the actor’s house.

According to the Khar police official, CCTV footage from the vicinity of the Khar-based building, where the incident occurred, showed that women were in close proximity to the actor's car but were not struck by it.

The video shows a group of locals accusing Raveena and her driver of assaulting three women.

The incident took place on Carter Road in Bandra Saturday night, police said. While no FIR has been registered, a station diary entry has been made at the Khar police station, the official added.

There was no word yet from Raveena on the incident.

Her driver allegedly hit three persons with the vehicle, following which the crowd became angry and it led to an altercation, an official had said.

After Raveena got out of her vehicle to speak to the crowd, she was allegedly pushed and hit, he said. In the viral video, Raveena is heard saying ‘Please don’t hit me'.

In the video, the man claimed that the actress was inebriated and she started assaulting the woman after stepping out of the car.

After the incident, a group of people confronted Raveena and her driver inside the premises of a building on Carter Road.

The incident took place after the driver reversed his car, the official said. The viral video shows a woman complaining that Raveena and her driver assaulted her and caused bleeding in her nose.

In view of the altercation, both parties visited the Khar police station and submitted written statements asserting no grievances against each other, the official said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)