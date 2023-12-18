Ranveer Singh unveils wax figures in Madame Tussauds London, Singapore

London, Dec 18 (PTI) Actor Ranveer Singh on Monday became the latest Indian personality to get his wax figure at Madame Tussauds set for attractions in London and Singapore.

The figure was originally announced in 2019 when the actor received the Madame Tussauds of the Future Award at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards ceremony. Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani accompanied him at the launch of the statues at the iconic wax museum here.

"What an incredible moment it is for me to be here with my mum, launching my own figures at Madame Tussauds London. It feels like life has come full circle today. I remember reading in wonderment about this mythical, magical place as a kid, going through my mum's early pictures with popular celebrities' figurines here and wondering what this place is all about.

"Today, being immortalised as a figure in the company of such esteemed individuals is a remarkably proud feeling for me and for my family. There is a lot for me to be thankful about this year and I am so grateful for everything," the actor said in a statement.

He joins his wife and frequent collaborator Deepika Padukone who also has her wax figures on display at Madame Tussauds London and Delhi.

While Singh's London figure pays homage to his culture and heritage with the neon sherwani designed by Manish Arora as part of his wedding celebrations, his Singapore statue is dressed in a custom tuxedo crafted by Gaurav Gupta which features a velvet blazer with floral embellishments.

The London branch of Madame Tussauds also houses wax statues of Indian cinema stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Singapore outlet displays the figures of Karan Johar, Chopra Jonas and many more Indian personalities.

A Madame Tussauds London spokesperson described Singh as not merely an actor but a force of creative dynamism.

"He has not just delivered blockbusters and entertained audiences with memorable performances so far in his career, but he also enjoys a humongous fan following across the globe. His influence extends beyond just cinema and his long list of coveted brand endorsements is a proof of that.

"His charming real-life personality is another reason why his stardom transcends globally and the launch of two new figures sitting in opposite corners of the world is a testament to his undeniable achievements," the spokesperson added.

Andre Timmins, co-founder of the IIFA, said it is exciting for the academy to be a part of this launch.

"It was at the 2011 IIFA Awards Toronto, where he won his first Best Debutant Award, and said on stage that 'this is just the beginning'. And sure it was truly just the start of a soaring career, and we are proud as a brand to have been able to take an icon of Indian cinema to such new heights, with global recognition, such as being honoured at the Madame Tussauds London," Timmins added.

Singh made a phenomenal debut in 2010 with "Band Baaja Baaraat" and has gone on to play diverse roles in films such as "Bajirao Mastani", "Lootera", "Padmaavat", "Gully Boy", and his latest, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani". He was recently honoured with the Honorary Yusr Award at the third Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Singh's London figure will be open for display from December 18 and guests at the Singapore branch would be able to meet his likeness from December 23. PTI

