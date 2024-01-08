Ranveer goofs up posting Maldives picture for 'explore Indian islands campaign'

Maldives may be the hotspot for Bollywood celebrities. But they were quick to defend India and the Indian PM Modi when he was slammed by the neighbouring island nation for promoting Lakshwadeep.

A furious Bollywood took to X (formerly Twitter) to wax eloquent on the "pristine beauty" of our Indian islands.

A stream of Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, John Abraham, and others went all out to urge people on social media to visit the Andaman Islands instead of planning a vacation to Maldives. And, in a show of solidarity, they dived into the ‘visit Lakshadweep campaign’ under the hashtag ExploreIndianIslands.

The goof-up

However, Ranveer Singh found himself in a bit of a spot on social media in the midst of the Lakshwadeep row with Maldives. Eager to jump into the desh bhakt bandwagon, the actor goofed up on the way.

Ranveer Singh, who played a not-so intellectual stud called ‘Rocky Randhawa, this side’ from last year's big hit, Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahani, joined the campaign under #exploreindianislands with his trademark gusto prompting people to “make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture”.

There is so much to see of our beaches and the beauty of our country, he said, and asked Indians to #exploreindianislands — Chalo bharat dekhe (Let's explore India). All of which seemed to be coming from the right place, only that Ranveer had added on a picture of a beach in Maldives with the post.

Social media was quick to spot the error and pulled him for it. One user wrote, “You are promoting Indian islands while putting a picture of Maldives. What is wrong with you, Ranveer?”