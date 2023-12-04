Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' crosses Rs 300 crore mark in three days

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Crime drama "Animal", starring Ranbir Kapoor, has raised Rs 356 crore gross at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Monday.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Production banner T-Series shared the weekend collection of "Animal" on X.

"Box office tsunami! Weekend collection Rs 356 crore worldwide gross," the post read.

The pan-India movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir’s Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. The film was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release.

"Animal" is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. PTI

