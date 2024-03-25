Ram Charan to team up with blockbuster 'Pushpa' director Sukumar

In an exciting development in the south film industry, Ram Charan, who will next be seen in S Shankar's 'Game Changer', is all set to join hands with director Sukumar of the blockbuster hit 'Pushpa: The Rise' .

The makers of the movie made this grand announcement unveiling a poster of the film on their social media platforms. The film marks Charan and Sukumar's reunion after 2018's "Rangasthalam".

The movie, which marks Charan's 17th project, will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Composer DSP of 'Pushpa' fame will score the music for the upcoming film.

Mythri Movie Makers shared the news on its official X page on the occasion of Holi.

Mighty forces reunite for an earth-shattering magnum opus 🔥❤‍🔥



"Mighty forces reunite for an earth-shattering magnum opus. Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan X The Maverick Director @aryasukku X Rockstar @ThisisDSP X @MythriOfficial X @SukumarWritings = #Raring2Conquer. #RC17 is all set to add new colours to the Indian Cinema," the production house said in the post.

Sukumar is awaiting the release of 'Pushpa: The Rule', the sequel to 2021's 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Besides 'Game Changer', Charan recently posted pictures of the pooja ceremony of his16th film, in which he will be seen opposite Jhanvi Kapoor. The film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana also went on floors last week.

