Thalaivar rules: 10 Rajnikanth films you should never miss

Two years short of completing 50 years in Indian cinema, Rajinikanth continues to dominate Indian celluloid, a larger-than-life figure. In his 70s, the actor who hasn't moved onto character Bheeshma kind of roles, stays relevant. From making his debut in films playing an alcoholic, abusive husband to Srividya’s character in K Balachander 1975 Apoorva Raagangal, Rajnikanth went on to become one of the most defining figures in Tamil cinema. He essayed a wide variety of roles evolving from playing villain, obsessive brother, crime lord to a don’s loyal henchman, a psychiatrist, a gangster, a brilliant scientist whose robot creation goes rogue and more.



The national award-winning actor's most recent outing was in Nelson Dilipkumar’s crime-thriller, Jailer, which snugly sits in the 6th position in the recently released IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (theatrical) list. This film became a hit and revived Rajnikanth's flagging career yet again. The actor will be seen next in his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush’s directorial, Lal Salaam.

On his birthday, revisiting some of Rajinikanth’s unmissable films from a staggering oeuvre:

Thalapathi

This is all-time classic. In this 1991 film, Mani Ratnam brilliantly tapped into the vulnerable side of a commercial action hero like Rajnikanth. The actor comes across as very endearing playing the role of a staunchly loyal commander to a don, who is also an illegitimate son hungering for his mother’s love and a passionate lover who doesn’t get the woman he loves. In this movie, the viewer realises how Rajnikanth can light up the screen, even if he is crying copiously on his mother’s lap. This cult classic is available on Prime Video with an IMDb ranking of 8.5.

Moondru Mudichu

In the mid-70s, Rajnikanth who had largely started off playing villain-ish roles, appears in this 1976 K Balachander-directed film as Kamal Haasan’s double-faced roommate. He pretends to support Kamal's love for Sridevi. But his intentions are sinister as he lusts after his friend’s girlfriend. This film is worth watching to see the superstar’s evolution as an actor.

Billa

This 1980 film, a remake of superhit Hindi film Don, was considered to be a turning point in Rajinikanth's career. For it established him as a leading man in Tamil cinema. The actor also got recognised as an action hero, and cashed in on this image to don an ‘angry young man’ persona, which his friend Amitabh Bachchan had successfully adopted in Hindi cinema. He also did a string of Hindi film remakes and acted in revenge Hindi drama, Andhaa Kanoon, soon after.

Mullum Malarum

Rajinikanth himself considers the 1978 Mullum Malarum as one of his five most favorite films. Reviewers may have problems with the actor’s alpha male character – an illiterate man obsessive about his younger sister. But Rajnikanth showed his acting chops in the film and managed to make a mark as a solid actor. Prompting his mentor Balachander to say on watching the film that he was proud to have introduced an actor like him in Tamil cinema. The film, which was a commercial success, ran for 100 days.

Thillu Mullu

A remake of the Hindi film, Golmaal, this 1981 comedy caper is directed by his favourite director K Balachander. It is here Rajni proved he could do comedy. The rop-roaringly funny scenes between Rajinikanth and Thengai Sreenivasan are considered to be a major treat and can send you off into peals of laughter even today. Balachander, however, had to convince Rajnikanth, a saleable action hero to do this film and break the stereotyped mould he had got into. The film is available on YouTube and the aha channel.

Baasha

There is action and the quintessential thailavar's swag in this film. A typical commercial potboiler, audiences lapped up this action drama. The audience loved his pairing with the feisty Nagma as well. In this 1995 gangster film, Rajni plays a humble auto driver, who has a dark past which he has hidden from his family. His sudden transformation into his gangster avatar had the crowds cheering wildly. The film ran for 15 months and became a cult classic among Rajini fans. And it was not just for the cheesy lines like: Naan oru thadavai sonna nooru thadavai sonna madhiri (If I tell it once, it is like I have said it 100 times) or for the deadpan dialogue with overtones Enakku Innoru Per Irukku" (I have another name).

Anthuleni Katha

A Telugu remake of the Balachander classic Aval Oru thodar kathai, this 1976 film directed by Balachander starred Jaya Prada in the key role and Rajnikanth played her drunken, irresponsible brother. This film was also earmarked as Rajinikanth's first major role.

Padaiyappa

En Vazhi Thani Vazhi (My way is a unique way). By now, whatever Rajnikanth spouted on screen with emphasis got locked down in the annals of Tamil cinema. He also dished out truisms like 'There is no history of a man who desires too much or a woman who gets too angry living well'. All of this set the pace for a larger-than-life superstar locks horns with a fiery Ramya Krishnan (in terrific form) in this rural drama, which needless to say became a runaway hit.

Muthu

A typical superstar vehicle, this 1995 rural drama had excellent songs and was a big hit in Japan as well. With Vadivelu comedy thrown in, a swashbuckling Rajanikanth singing Oruvan Oruvan Mudalali while driving a chariot set the screen on fire. This is what his fans loved, the vigour and the platitudes flowing from the song.

Aval Appadithaan



This 1978 explores the themes of feminism and equality for women through events in the life of its main character, Manju ( Sripriya). Kamal Haasan plays Arun, who is making a documentary on women and their concerns. His friend Thiyagu (Rajnikanth), Manju’s superior ,at the ad agency where she works, asks her to help him out. The film, now seen as one of the best Tamil films ever made, has gained a huge following on DVD, torrents and YouTube.