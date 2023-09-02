Rajinikanth's Jailer to stream on Amazon Prime on September 7

Rajinikanth's Jailer, one of the biggest hits this year, is all set to go online streaming. Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer features Rajinikanth in the lead role, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Master Ritvik in pivotal roles and special cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff. The online release will happen on September 7.



With a perfect blend of a racy screenplay, peppered with unique humor and stylish action, powerful performances by the stellar cast, chartbusting musical score and the director’s unique treatment, the action entertainer has emerged as a blockbuster, garnering over Rs 500 crore at the box office.

The film revolves around a retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan (portrayed by Rajinikanth), who goes on a manhunt to find his son’s killers. As he navigates the shadows of his son's world, Muthuvel's determination is put to the test, leading him through a complex and familiar path. Can he overcome his grief and emerge victorious in this pursuit of justice?

“With Jailer we wanted to create an entertainer that would showcase Thalaivar in an out-an-out action role. We are humbled with the astounding love from audiences and the exemplary words from media,” said writer and director Nelson Dilipkumar. “Jailer is extremely special to me; I had Rajinikanth sir to elevate the story with his signature acting style, and had superstars from the Indian film industry – Mohanlal sir, Shiva Rajkumar sir, and Jackie Shroff sir – to add their magical touch to this mass entertainer. We are excited for audiences across the globe to now enjoy this action drama, anytime and anywhere, from their homes,” said Nelson.

C Sembian Sivakumar, COO, Sun Pictures, said, “Jailer is not just an action film but also showcases a deep-emotional bond between a father and a son. It’s a story that will touch every viewer’s heart. The film’s overwhelming success across theatres is a testament of Nelson’s vision and the entire team’s hard work and dedication. We are now excited to take this emotionally rich entertainer to audiences across the globe in multiple languages through Prime Video."