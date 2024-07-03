Qadeesso wins ‘Best Philosophical Film’ award at Cannes World Film Festival

Malayalam film Qadeesso (The Sacred) directed by Pradeep Cherian has won the ‘Best Philosophical Film’ award in the best spiritual/mystical film category at the World Film Festival in Cannes.

The film stars Sanal Aman, Devaki Bhaagi, Sunil Babu K, and others. On his Instagram page, actor Sanal shared the news of Qadeesso getting the award at Cannes.

“Congratulations all the makers of our film "Qadeesso" for getting nominated for the best philosophical film category as well as the best spiritual/mystical film category in the world film festival in Cannes . Cheers to the captain @pradeep_kyrian_cherian and the cinematographer @fowziafathima and all the members of this family many more to come (sic),” Sanal wrote.

According to the film’s Facebook page, Qadeesso chronicles the attempts of a young priest to reconcile his religious faith with the stark facts of everyday reality, set against the backdrop of contemporary life in Kerala’s Christian heartland, rife with its cares, corruption and compromise.

“In many ways, Qadeeso is more than a film that treats eternal concerns and contemporary contradictions with sensitivity, sympathy, and restraint. It is also, in other ways, a paean, a poem and a prayer,” it added.

“Though most of the dialogues are in Malayalam, we have included English dialogues too. The film was completed on a really small budget. We plan to premier it at film festivals. I am extremely glad about the win and also happy that Qadeesso is also eligible to participate in the final exhibition which will be held at the end of this year,” director Pradeep was quoted as saying in Onmanorama.