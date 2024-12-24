Trouble mounts for Allu Arjun as Congress leader files complaint after police summons

‘Pushpa 2’ actor Allu Arjun has been issued notice to appear before police on Tuesday (December 24) as part of ongoing probe into the stampede during the film’s screening on December 4, in which a woman was killed and her minor son injured, police sources said.

The actor has been asked to appear at 11 am on December 24, they said. The notice came a day after Police Commissioner CV Anand released a video showing the sequence of events at the theatre. The top Telugu actor had earlier said that he would cooperate with the investigation.



Congress leader alleges 'insult' to police force

In more trouble for the actor, a senior leader of the Congress in Telangana has filed a complaint with the police against him, alleging a scene in 'Pushpa 2' insults the police force.

Congress leader Theenmar Mallanna filed the complaint with the Medipalli police station. Besides the actor, the complaint names the movie's director Sukumar, and the producers, said an NDTV report.

Theenmar Mallanna has specifically criticised a scene where the protagonist urinates in a swimming pool while a police officer is in it. The MLC described the scene as disrespectful and degrading to the dignity of law enforcement officers.

Aid of Rs 50 lakh for kin

Meanwhile, a Hyderabad court on Monday granted bail to six people, who were arrested for allegedly vandalising the residence of the actor even as the police beefed up security there on Tuesday, a day after the incident.

In another significant development, the producers of ‘Pushpa-2’ on Monday extended a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family of the woman who died in a stampede during the screening of the film on December 4.

Naveen Yerneni, the producer, visited the hospital where the victim's eight-year-old son was undergoing treatment and handed over a cheque to the family.

Political slugfest

The incident also led to a fierce political slugfest with the BJP joining the BRS in attacking the Congress government, saying some of the attackers belonged to the Kodangal Assembly constituency of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.



BRS leader T Harish Rao termed the incident a “complete failure of governance” while BJP Lok Sabha member DK Aruna claimed that four of those who indulged in vandalism at the 42-year-old actor's house belong to Kodangal. “This is leading to suspicion whether it was a Congress conspiracy,” she said, a charge denied by the ruling party.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said it is wrong to link the vandals with the Congress party by merely showing some photos. Those accused in the incident had photos taken with leaders of other parties as well, he said. “We do not know why they have carried out the vandalism. Why should we provoke and send them,” he asked.

(With agency inputs)