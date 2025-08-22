Noted Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla passes away

Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) Renowned Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla died at a private hospital in Mohali on Friday morning following a brief illness, a family friend said. He was 65.

His friend Bal Mukand Sharma said Bhalla was admitted to the hospital two days ago after he fell ill.

Bhalla had not been keeping well for the past some time, Sharma added.

His last rites will take place in Mohali on Saturday.

A popular comedian and character actor, Bhalla was known for his roles in Punjabi films such as "Carry on Jatta", "Mahaul Theek Hai", "Gaddi Jandi Eh Challangan Mardi", "Jatt Airways", and "Jatt & Juliet 2".

Many political leaders across party lines condoled his death, remembering him for his contribution to public life.

"The sudden departure of Jaswinder Bhalla Ji from this world is extremely sorrowful. The heart is saddened by the silence of the jingle of Chhankatian. May Waheguru grant him a place at His feet. Chacha Chatra will always reside in our hearts," Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann posted on X.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also condoled Bhalla's demise.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Jaswinder Bhalla ji. A proud Punjabi voice around the world, his contribution and love for the community will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family & admirers," Warring said on X.

The news of his death has left the Punjabi actors and artists in deep shock.

Bhalla did his Master of Science from Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, where he also went on to serve as a faculty member. He retired in 2020 as professor and head of the Department of Extension Education.

As an actor, Bhalla was known for his satirical comedy and wit in Punjabi movies. His role of advocate Dhillon from 2012's "Carry on Jatta", featuring Gippy Grewal, and Mahie Gill, became a memorable one.

His impeccable comic timing and unique catchphrases struck a chord with the audience.

Bhalla's son, Pukhraj Bhalla, is also an actor and has starred in many Punjabi movies. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)