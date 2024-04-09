Priyadarshan says his docu-series traces 500-year-old history of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Even as the much-talked about Bollywood film ‘Ramayana’ with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead as Lord Ram, has gone on the floors, reputed director Priyadarshan has completed work on documenting the history of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in a five-part docu-drama series.

In a statement to the media, Priyadarshan said that he was invited by the custodians of the temple to make the docu-drama and he “eagerly accepted” the project.

Finding the script to be “very interesting”, Priyadarshan revealed that the docu-series will showcase the history of the temple for the past 500 years and “the poignant struggle for the return of Lord Ram to his sacred birthplace".

He has partnered with Doordarshan to make this docu-series and has spent 60 days working on this production. The director worked meticulously to effectively capture the “essence of the temple's journey”, elaborated the director.

The documentary features interviews with different people, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.