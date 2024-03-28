Prithviraj's 'Aadujeevitham' opens to rave reviews; collects Rs 8.5 crores in pre-bookings

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much-anticipated film 'Aadujeevitham' (The Goat Life) opened to rave reviews in theatres today (March 28).

Directed by Blessy, the movie has mopped up ₹8.5 crores in pre-booking collections worldwide, making it the highest pre-release collection for a film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and ranks fourth in the all-time top 5 in bookings.

Earlier, it was Mohanlal’s 'Malaikottai Vaaliban', which held the record for the highest pre-release collections in Malayalam cinema this year, after it notched up ₹2.65 crores.

However, 'The Goat Life' has stormed this benchmark, collecting an impressive ₹8.5 crores in pre-bookings worldwide.

Taking first-day collections in Malayalam cinema into account, Mohanlal’s 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea' tops the list having collected ₹20.40 crores. Other movies that made it to the top 5 have been Mohanlal’s 'Odiyan' and 'Lucifer', and Dulquer Salman’s 'King of Kotha'.

Prithviraj's 'Goat Life' now seems poised to become a top grosser in Malayalam cinema. The film, however, has not released in any Arab country besides the UAE.

An immigrant labourer's story

Based on the 2008 bestselling novel ‘Aadujeevitham’ penned by noted writer Benyamin, the film tells the real-life story of Najeeb Muhammad (played by Prithviraj), a Malayali immigrant labourer, who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia.

According to the makers of the film, to play the part, Prithviraj had to gain and lose weight to show Najeeb's physical transformation on screen. He gained 98 kilograms for playing the character in the starting sequences of the film with a potbelly and had to lose weight to 67 kilograms by the end of the film, even fainting once on the set.

It took almost 16 years for the project to come to life on the big screen.

The Goat Life also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian actors like Amala Paul and K.R. Gokul, along with renowned Arab actors such as Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles. The film has been shot by Sunil KS and KU Mohanan, edited by A Sreekar Prasad, with music by AR Rahman.